Galvas Recalled to Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Jakub Galvas from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Galvas has appeared in five games with the Blackhawks this season. He made his National Hockey League debut on Jan. 11 vs. Columbus and appeared in a season-high 23:40 of total ice time.

Chicago hosts the New Jersey Devils tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.

The IceHogs open their three-game in three-day weekend with a stop in Des Moines to take on the Iowa Wild tonight at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. After tonight's game the IceHogs return to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. against the Texas Stars! The first 1,500 fans will bundle up with a collectible IceHogs fleece blanket presented by Dental Dimensions! The IceHogs and Stars rematch on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. on a Meijer Family Sunday!

