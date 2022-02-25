Heat Hit Abbotsford for Weekend Series

Friday, February 25, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (29-8-3-1; 1st Pacific) at Abbotsford Canucks (21-16-3-1; 6th Pacific)

LOCATION: Abbotsford Centre | Abbotsford, British Columbia

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat look to keep rolling against the newest member club of the AHL, Stockton bringing a 4-0-0-0 record against Abbotsford into the Friday-Sunday, weekend set at the Abbotsford Centre. The Heat come into the weekend in hopes of closing out February the same way it started, with a two-game sweep of the Canucks, and carry a three-game win streak into Friday's game.

23andME

Justin Kirkland is on fire heading into the weekend set against Abbotsford, bringing a four-game scoring streak into Friday with seven points and four goals in that span. Kirkland already has a career-best 14 goals on the season, and he has totaled seven goals and 11 points in the last 10 games.

DO THE MATTH

Matthew Phillips recorded the second four-point outing of his pro career on Sunday, lighting the lamp and adding three helpers in Stockton's win over Bakersfield. Phillips also surpassed line mate Glenn Gawdin as the leading scorer in Stockton Heat history with the effort, topping the team's chart with 136 points to his credit. The winger had six points in two games last week and paces the Heat with six points and five goals in four games against Abbotsford this season.

DEUCES WILD

Stockton's second line of Kirkland-Connor Zary-Luke Philp has been giving opponents fits of late, the group amassing 15 points over Stockton's last four games as the group has helped the Heat to a 3-1-0-0 record in that span. The trio accounted for five goals and six points in the team's last game against Bakersfield, and each member of the line carries an active scoring streak of three or more games.

NUCKS IF YOU BUCK

Stockton has gotten the better of its newest divisional foe, winning all four meetings with Abbotsford and keeping the Canucks from adding a single point in the standings thus far in the season series. The Heat won both meetings earlier this month at the Abbotsford Centre and have outscored Vancouver's AHL affiliate by a cumulative 14-7 on the year.

BAD GUESTS

The Heat carry the AHL's best road record into the weekend set against the Canucks, owners of a 13-5-0-1 (.711 pct) mark in away games on the year to narrowly outpace the Chicago Wolves and their .708 point percentage. Stockton, winner of both games at Abbotsford this season, have outscored opponents 70-54 in road contests this season and have gone 7-3-0-0 in the past 10 away from Stockton Arena.

