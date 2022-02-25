Wolf Pack Open Key Three-In-Three with Final Visit to Springfield

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack kick off a massive three-in-three set this evening when they travel to the MassMutual Center to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds. The Wolf Pack will then play a home-and-home set with the Providence Bruins that starts tomorrow night at the XL Center.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. tonight in Springfield.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the tenth of twelve meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 campaign. It is the sixth and final visit to the MassMutual Center for the Wolf Pack this season. The rivals will conclude their season series with two games at the XL Center on March 23rd and March 25th.

The T-Birds have won two straight in the series, most recently taking a 4-2 decision in Hartford on February 11th. James Neal scored twice for the T-Birds in his debut, while Hugh McGing had the winner. The T-Birds also took the last meeting in Springfield, 3-2 in overtime on February 4th. Tommy Cross scored the winner in the extra frame.

The Wolf Pack are 4-4-1-0 against the Thunderbirds this season, and 17-19-2-1 against them over the course of the last five seasons. At the MassMutual Center this season, the Wolf Pack are 1-3-1-0, with their lone victory coming back on November 12th.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack suffered a 2-0 setback at the hands of the Bridgeport Islanders last time out on Sunday afternoon. Chris Terry scored the game's only two goals in the opening period, while Ken Appleby made 30 saves for his first shutout of the campaign. It was the fourth time this season that the Pack have been shutout.

Jonny Brodzinski leads the club in scoring with 34 points (17 g, 17 a) on the season. His 17 goals are also tops on the Wolf Pack. Anthony Greco sits second on the club in scoring with 31 points (9 g, 22 a) on the season. Keith Kinkaid paces the Pack in goal with a record of 16-4-2. He is currently fifth in the league in wins. On Thursday, the Wolf Pack recalled forward James Sanchez from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds enter tonight's contest with a record of 27-14-5-2, good for a points percentage of .635 and a first place standing in the Atlantic Division. The T-Birds stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Bridgeport Islanders 5-3 last time out on Wednesday night. Mackenzie MacEachern scored twice, while Cross, Sam Anas, and Alexey Toropchenko also added tallies. Toropchenko's goal would stand as the winner.

Matthew Peca (17 g, 23 a) and Anas (12 g, 28 a) lead the T-Birds in scoring with 40 points each. Nathan Walker paces the club with 18 goals on the campaign. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren leads the club with 14 wins in his first season in Springfield.

The Thunderbirds have won six straight games at the MassMutual Center. Their last loss on home ice came back on January 15th, a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Providence Bruins.

Game Information:

As a remainder, tonight's game will be broadcasted live on AHLTV and Mixlr with the voice of the Wolf Pack, Alex Thomas, on the call. You can listen on Mixlr at the link above and watch along on AHLTV by clicking on the away audio button.

Join us tomorrow night, February 26th, for our annual 'Hartford Hockey Heritage Night' at the XL Center! We will be joined by four former Hartford Whalers, who represent Hartford's rich hockey past, and several youth hockey teams that represent the future of our sport. In addition, we'll be hosting Hockey 'N Hops and Hockey 'N Vine pregame at the XL Center's Exhibition Hall.

For more information on Hockey 'N Hops and Hockey 'N Vine, and to purchase ticket packages for the event, visit us online at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Single game tickets for the game are also available.

