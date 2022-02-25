Abbotsford Canucks Sign D Brandon Hickey to a Professional Try out Agreement

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defenceman Brandon Hickey to a professional try out agreement.

Hickey, 25, joins Abbotsford after playing 13 games on a PTO this season with the Henderson Silver Knights-AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. The 6'2, 205-pound defenceman has skated in 89 AHL games between Rochester, Chicago and Henderson. A third-round pick (64th overall) of the Calgary Flames in 2014, the Leduc, AB product spent two full seasons with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Spruce Grove Saints, before going on to play college hockey for Boston University (HEA). During his collegiate career, he helped the Terriers capture two Hockey East Conference championship titles; once in his freshman year (2015) and again in his senior year (2018). He served as team captain at Boston U. in his final collegiate season, and also represented Canada at the 2016 World Junior Hockey Championships in Helsinki.

