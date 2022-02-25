Comets Shutout by Bears, Lose 4-0

February 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets battled the Hershey Bears at the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday night and ended up on the wrong side of a 4-0 decision. It marked the team's 10th regulation loss and the first time they've been shutout in a game this season.

In the first period, the Bears started us off with a goal at 5:25, coming from center Aliaksei Protas on the powerplay. The Comets led in shots on goal 14-10, and at the end of the first period, the Bears lead 1-0.

In the second period, the Bears got off to a 2-0 lead when Mike Vecchione scored on a breakaway firing the puck off the post and in past goaltender Akira Schmid at 2:53. Hershey added to their lead when Brian Pinho scored on a three on two rush at 14:39. After forty minutes of play, the Comets trailed 3-0.

In the third period, Pinho gets the goal on an open net, and after sixty minutes, the Bears come away with the win 4-0.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow night, at 7:00 PM against the Syracuse Crunch before making their way to Hershey for a 5:00 PM puck drop. The following weekend, the team takes on the Crunch twice more on Friday and Saturday at the start of March before find their way back inside the Adirondack Bank Center on Wednesday, March 9th at 7:00 PM against the Crunch. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

