Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters

February 25, 2022







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to the Monsters. In 13 appearances for the Monsters this season, Greaves went 4-6-0 with a 3.10 goals-against average (GAA) and .898 save percentage (S%) and posted a 10-5-0 record in 15 appearances for Kalamazoo this year with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S%.

6'0", 170 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 20, contributed a record of 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA, and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances, all for the Barrie Colts, spanning two seasons from 2018-20. The Blue Jackets signed Greaves to a three-year, entry-level contract on February 20.

