Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters
February 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to the Monsters. In 13 appearances for the Monsters this season, Greaves went 4-6-0 with a 3.10 goals-against average (GAA) and .898 save percentage (S%) and posted a 10-5-0 record in 15 appearances for Kalamazoo this year with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S%.
6'0", 170 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 20, contributed a record of 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA, and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances, all for the Barrie Colts, spanning two seasons from 2018-20. The Blue Jackets signed Greaves to a three-year, entry-level contract on February 20.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2022
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- MacDonald Reassigned to Eagles, Henry to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Series Preview vs. San Diego: February 25 & 26 - Henderson Silver Knights
- D'Aoust Signs New PTO with Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- 5 Things: Heat at Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- Condors Unveil Star Wars Jersey and Golden Ticket Raffle - Bakersfield Condors
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign D Brandon Hickey to a Professional Try out Agreement - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Hit Abbotsford for Weekend Series - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Open Key Three-In-Three with Final Visit to Springfield - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dmitry Semykin to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Galvas Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Begin Three-In-Three Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Sign Forward Brandon Hawkins to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Wild Drop Thursday Night Contest to Stars, 4-1 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters
- Monsters Sign Forward Brandon Hawkins to Pro Tryout Contract
- Monsters Annual Black Heritage Celebration Highlights Weekend Homestand
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Emil Bemstrom, Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters
- Monsters Grab Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Griffins