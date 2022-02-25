Checkers Come up Short in Providence

February 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







PROVIDENCE, RI - The Checkers started off their lengthy road trip on the wrong foot in Providence Friday night, stumbling to a 5-1 loss against their division foes.

The Bruins set the tone in the opening frame and kept on the throttle from there. Cameron Hughes pounced on a shorthanded breakaway opportunity and buried it to open the scoring early, then the Bruins struck twice in the final minute of the period to build a commanding 3-0 advantage through 20 minutes of play.

The home side tacked on two more to stretch the lead to 5-0 before the Checkers were able to make a dent later in the third period, when Alexander True got a piece of a Dennis Cholowski point blast to spoil Providence's shutout bid. A rally wasn't in the cards for Charlotte, however, and the visitors skated away at the final buzzer with a 5-1 defeat.

Notes

Tonight snapped Charlotte's five-game point streak ... The Checkers are 0-2-0-0 against the Bruins this season ... Joey Daccord entered the game in relief of starter Spencer Knight in the second period following Providence's fourth goal ... The Checkers have allowed a power-play goal in five consecutive games ... Dennis Cholowski has assists in three straight games ... Owen Tippett has recorded at least one assist in each of his three games with the Checkers this season ... Alexander True has three goals in his last three games ... The Checkers have scored a power-play goal in each of the last two games ... Tonight snapped a five-game winning streak for Spencer Knight ... The Checkers have surrendered at least four goals in four of their last seven games ... Providence's opening goal was the third shorthanded tally allowed by Charlotte this season ... Grigori Denisenko, Max Gildon, John Ludvig, Gustav Olofsson and Christopher Gibson all missed the game due to injury ... Ryan Lohin and Justin Nachbaur were healthy extras

Up Next

The Checkers' road trip rolls on as they visit Springfield tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.