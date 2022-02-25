MacDonald Reassigned to Eagles, Henry to Utah
February 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following player has been reassigned to the Eagles by the NHL's Colorado Avalanche:
Pos. Player Team (League)
D Jacob MacDonald Colorado Eagles (AHL)
The following player has been reassigned by the Eagles to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:
Pos. Player Team (League)
F Nick Henry Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
