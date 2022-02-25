Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dmitry Semykin to Syracuse Crunch
February 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Dmitry Semykin to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Semykin, 22, has skated in 28 games with the Solar Bears this season recording two goals and five assists. He has also appeared in eight games with the Crunch. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman skated in nine games with the Crunch, tallying one goal and two assists, and 19 games with the Solar Bears.
Semykin was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 90th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2022
- 5 Things: Heat at Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- Condors Unveil Star Wars Jersey and Golden Ticket Raffle - Bakersfield Condors
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign D Brandon Hickey to a Professional Try out Agreement - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Hit Abbotsford for Weekend Series - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Open Key Three-In-Three with Final Visit to Springfield - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dmitry Semykin to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Galvas Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Begin Three-In-Three Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Sign Forward Brandon Hawkins to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Wild Drop Thursday Night Contest to Stars, 4-1 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dmitry Semykin to Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Andrej Sustr from Syracuse Crunch
- Crunch Downed by Senators, 4-1
- Dumont Records Hat Trick in 6-2 Win over Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Assign Forward Shawn Element to Orlando Solar Bears