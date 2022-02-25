Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dmitry Semykin to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Dmitry Semykin to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Semykin, 22, has skated in 28 games with the Solar Bears this season recording two goals and five assists. He has also appeared in eight games with the Crunch. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman skated in nine games with the Crunch, tallying one goal and two assists, and 19 games with the Solar Bears.

Semykin was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 90th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

Semykin was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 90th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

