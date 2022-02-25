IceHogs Begin Three-In-Three Tonight in Iowa

Des Moines, IA - The IceHogs open their three-game in three-day weekend with a stop in Des Moines to take on the Iowa Wild tonight at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

Tonight is the ninth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season. Rockford then returns home for back-to-back matchups with the Texas Stars at BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27.

IceHogs Look to Take Key Central Division Points this Weekend

Entering the weekend, the IceHogs look to gain critical points in the Central Division standings with the opportunity to break away from two opponents that they feature .500 records against in the Iowa Wild and Texas Stars.

Heading into tonight's matchup the IceHogs hold a 3-3-2-0 record against the Wild and are 3-3-0-0 against the Stars. Both Rockford and Iowa come into tonight looking to snap losing streaks. The IceHogs have lost their last two after a weekend sweep by the Grand Rapids Griffins while the Wild are trying to snap a five-game losing streak.

Mitchell Leading the Way

IceHogs defenseman Ian Mitchell has hit stride, recording five goals and three assists in his last eight games. Mitchell is also tied for first among AHL blueliners with four power play goals and three game-winning goals. Additionally, Mitchell's two shootout-winning goals rank first in the league as well.

Defenseman Coming In Clutch

Along with Mitchell, several other IceHog defensemen have picked up points over the last few games. Defensemen Jakub Galvas (Feb. 15 vs. Iowa), Isaak Phillips (Feb. 16 at Milwaukee), and Wyatt Kalynuk (Feb. 19 at Grand Rapids) all scored in last week's games.

Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center! After tonight's game the IceHogs return to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. against the Texas Stars! The first 1,500 fans will bundle up with a collectible IceHogs fleece blanket presented by Dental Dimensions! The IceHogs and Stars rematch on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. on a Meijer Family Sunday! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records

Rockford: 21-18-3-1, (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 20-21-3-3, (6th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

Fri. Oct. 22 at Iowa, 6-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat. Oct. 23 at Iowa, 5-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Nov. 10 at Rockford, 4-3 Overtime Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Dec. 8 at Rockford, 4-3 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Wed. Jan. 26 at Rockford, 7 p.m., 2-1 Overtime Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri. Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7 p.m., 4-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat. Feb. 5 at Rockford, 6 p.m., 4-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Tues. Feb. 15 at Rockford, 7 p.m., 3-2 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Fri. Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Wed., Apr. 27 at Iowa

IceHogs vs. Wild 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

3-3-2-0

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

42-32-7-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa: Minnesota Wild

