Monsters Sign Forward Brandon Hawkins to Pro Tryout Contract

February 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Monsters signed forward Brandon Hawkins to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 26 appearances for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye this season, Hawkins posted 13-17-30 with 26 penalty minutes and a +13 rating.

A 5'10", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Macomb Township, MI, Hawkins, 27, tallied 3-4-7 with 30 penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 21 career AHL appearances for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Rochester Americans spanning parts of three seasons from 2018-21. In 110 career ECHL appearances for the Wheeling Nailers, Fort Wayne Komets, and Toledo spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22, Hawkins supplied 52-50-102 with 95 penalty minutes and a -16 rating and helped Fort Wayne claim the 2021 Kelly Cup as ECHL Playoff Champions.

Prior to his professional career, Hawkins logged 46-62-108 with 57 penalty minutes and a +23 rating in 141 NCAA appearances spanning four collegiate seasons at Bowling Green State University (2014-16) and Northeastern University (2017-19). Hawkins helped Northeastern claim the 2019 Hockey East Tournament title and was named to the 2014-15 WCHA All-Rookie Team.

