Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m.

(Utica, NY) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Utica Comets. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. from Adirondack Bank Center. Tonight is Hershey's lone visit to Utica this season, and the club's first meeting with the Comets in New York since a 6-5 overtime win on Dec. 27, 2019. The Comets are the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils.

Hershey Bears (25-18-3-3) at Utica Comets (30-9-5)

February 25, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #50 | Adirondack Bank Center

Referees: Jake Kamrass (#3), Jeremy Tufts (#78)

Linespersons: Jason Brown (#44), Adam Wood (#23)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears completed a stretch of four games in five days on Tuesday, falling to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at GIANT Center, 3-1. Kyle Olson broke a scoreless draw at 6:57 of the second period to put the visitors ahead 1-0. Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard stood tall, stopping 22-of-23 shots, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton would score into an empty net as Olson struck for his second goal at 18:16 of the third period. Hershey pulled Shepard for an extra attacker once again, and Brian Pinho broke Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender Tommy Nappier's shutout bid with one minute to play. However, it was too little, too late, as Jonathan Gruden scored one more empty net goal for good measure to give the Pens the win. Utica is in action tonight for the first time since last Saturday. The Comets earned a 3-2 shootout win at Lehigh Valley. Nolan Foote and Alexander Holtz had goals for Utica, and A.J. Greer scored the shootout winner.

SCOUTING THE COMETS:

Tonight is Hershey's lone visit to Uitca this season, and this evening's contest pins the Bears against the Eastern Conference's best team. Utica is an impressive 30-9-5-0 this season, good for a .739 points percentage, second only to the Stockton Heat (.756). The Comets are a league-best 18-3-2-0 on home ice this season, and overall, they score the second most goals per game in the AHL (3.64) while allowing the fourth least (2.64). Utica started the season 13-0-0-0, a league record for the best start to a season. The Comets are led by veteran forward A.J. Greer, who scored four goals last Friday versus Rochester. He enters tonight's game with points in seven straight home games, collecting 14 points in that stretch. Rookie Alexander Holtz ranks tied for first among first-year players in goals with 18, while fellow rookie and goaltender Akira Schmid is second in the AHL in goals-against against average at 2.13. He's posted a 13-2-2 record in 17 games this season.

TIES TO BINGO:

This is the first season the Utica Comets are affiliated with the NHL's New Jersey Devils. Last year, the Devils were partnered with the Binghamton Devils, and Hershey did a number on them in head-to-head meetings, going 11-1-0-0. New Jersey has made several changes to it's minor league club since, bringing in head coach Kevin Dineen, adding talenting goaltending prospects, and augmenting the roster with several key veteran players. However, 13 players on Utica's roster played for Binghamton last season versus Hershey. Among the returners, Fabian Zetterlund led the way versus Hershey last year with six points (3g, 3a) over 11 games. Injured Bears captain Matt Moulson had 11 points (6g, 5a) versus the Devils.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey head coach Scott Allen has ties to Utica, skating in the city during his playing days. Allen was a member of the Colonial Hockey League's Utica Bulldogs during the 1993-94 season. He has 39 points (16g, 23a) and 61 penalty minutes in 64 games that year...Tonight marks Axel Jonsson-Fjallby's 150th AHL game with the Bears...Hershey enters tonight's game looking for a big win to get back on track. The Bears have lost four of the past five outings, scoring just eight goals in that stretch, and being held to just a single goal in each of the past two contests...Hershey forward Kody Clark and Utica forward Nolan Foote are connected through their fathers, who played together in the National Hockey League with the Quebec Nordiques during the 1994-95 season. Kody's father, NHL legend Wendel Clark, joined Quebec that season after coming over in a blockbuster trade from Toronto. Nolan's father, Adam Foote, was a 2nd round draft pick of Quebec in 1989. The hard-nosed defender went on to win two Stanley Cups in his career.

