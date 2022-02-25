Series Preview vs. San Diego: February 25 & 26

The Henderson Silver Knights take on the San Diego Gulls at Orleans Arena in a two-game series on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. PT and Saturday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. PT.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 23-16-2-1. They rank fifth in the Pacific Division and tenth in the AHL. In their last ten matchups, they are 5-5-0-0.

Defenseman Daniil Miromanov is ranked 16th overall in Rookie Point Leaders and sixth amongst the defensemen with 29 points in 37 games (6G, 23A). He has the third most shots of the AHL rookies with 105 shots on goal.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The San Diego Gulls season record is currently 16-22-2-0. The Gulls currently sit at seventh in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, they are 3-7-0-0.

Rookie Brayden Tracey is leading the Gulls in points, with 26 (9G, 17A). He is followed in the team rankings by Nikolas Brouillard, who is ranked 19th in defensemen points leaders with 23 (8G, 15A) in his 38 games played.

Forward Brent Gates Jr. is on a goal scoring streak, earning five goals in the last four games played.

Goaltender Lukas Dostal is 20th in goaltending leaders with a goals-against average of 2.68 with 47 goals scored on him in 19 games played. He has clocked a total of 1052:10 minutes, winning nine games while in goal.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 34 points (18G, 16A)

Daniil Miromanov: 29 points (6G, 23A)

Ben Jones: 24 points (15G, 9A)

Jake Leschyshyn: 24 points (12G, 12A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 22 points (11G, 11A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Jan. 25: Watch on AHLtv and listen on 1230 The Game

Jan. 26: Watch on AHLtv and My LVTV (over-the-air on channel 33.2, Cox Cable channel 12, and channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network). Listen on 1230 The Game

