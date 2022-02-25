Series Preview vs. San Diego: February 25 & 26
February 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights take on the San Diego Gulls at Orleans Arena in a two-game series on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. PT and Saturday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. PT.
NOTES
The Silver Knights record is currently 23-16-2-1. They rank fifth in the Pacific Division and tenth in the AHL. In their last ten matchups, they are 5-5-0-0.
Defenseman Daniil Miromanov is ranked 16th overall in Rookie Point Leaders and sixth amongst the defensemen with 29 points in 37 games (6G, 23A). He has the third most shots of the AHL rookies with 105 shots on goal.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
The San Diego Gulls season record is currently 16-22-2-0. The Gulls currently sit at seventh in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, they are 3-7-0-0.
Rookie Brayden Tracey is leading the Gulls in points, with 26 (9G, 17A). He is followed in the team rankings by Nikolas Brouillard, who is ranked 19th in defensemen points leaders with 23 (8G, 15A) in his 38 games played.
Forward Brent Gates Jr. is on a goal scoring streak, earning five goals in the last four games played.
Goaltender Lukas Dostal is 20th in goaltending leaders with a goals-against average of 2.68 with 47 goals scored on him in 19 games played. He has clocked a total of 1052:10 minutes, winning nine games while in goal.
HSK POINT LEADERS
Pavel Dorofeyev: 34 points (18G, 16A)
Daniil Miromanov: 29 points (6G, 23A)
Ben Jones: 24 points (15G, 9A)
Jake Leschyshyn: 24 points (12G, 12A)
Jonas Rondbjerg: 22 points (11G, 11A)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Jan. 25: Watch on AHLtv and listen on 1230 The Game
Jan. 26: Watch on AHLtv and My LVTV (over-the-air on channel 33.2, Cox Cable channel 12, and channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network). Listen on 1230 The Game
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2022
- Series Preview vs. San Diego: February 25 & 26 - Henderson Silver Knights
- D'Aoust Signs New PTO with Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- 5 Things: Heat at Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- Condors Unveil Star Wars Jersey and Golden Ticket Raffle - Bakersfield Condors
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign D Brandon Hickey to a Professional Try out Agreement - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Hit Abbotsford for Weekend Series - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Open Key Three-In-Three with Final Visit to Springfield - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dmitry Semykin to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Galvas Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Begin Three-In-Three Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Sign Forward Brandon Hawkins to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Wild Drop Thursday Night Contest to Stars, 4-1 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Series Preview vs. San Diego: February 25 & 26
- Henderson Defeated, 4-1, by Ontario
- Game Preview vs. Ontario: February 23
- Henderson Defeats Tucson, 4-1
- Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 4-3