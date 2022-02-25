Condors Unveil Star Wars Jersey and Golden Ticket Raffle
February 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors unveiled their Star Wars Night theme specialty jerseys along with the Golden Ticket Raffle today. The "KENOBI 80" game issued jersey is available in the Golden Ticket Raffle with only 100 tickets sold at $30 each. There is no limit to how many raffle tickets you can purchase and anyone, anywhere can win. A winner will be drawn at the game, you do not need to be present to win.
The team will wear the jerseys on Saturday, March 5 with the majority of jerseys being made available via online auction starting at game time through Monday, March 14. Five player jerseys will be auctioned live post-game: Brad Malone, Luke Esposito, Vincent Desharnais, Stuart Skinner, and Raphael Lavoie. All proceeds benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3).
Get four tickets and an exclusive pre-game photo op with all of the Star Wars characters for just $95 with the Star Wars Pack!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2022
- 5 Things: Heat at Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- Condors Unveil Star Wars Jersey and Golden Ticket Raffle - Bakersfield Condors
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign D Brandon Hickey to a Professional Try out Agreement - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Hit Abbotsford for Weekend Series - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Open Key Three-In-Three with Final Visit to Springfield - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dmitry Semykin to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Galvas Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Begin Three-In-Three Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Sign Forward Brandon Hawkins to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Wild Drop Thursday Night Contest to Stars, 4-1 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Condors Unveil Star Wars Jersey and Golden Ticket Raffle
- Condors Home Tomorrow Night with Hero Night Featuring Thor and Black Widow
- AHL Hall of Famer John Anderson Joins Condors as Assistant Coach
- Condors End Homestand Saturday with Hero Night Featuring Thor and Black Widow
- Colin Chaulk Assumes Head Coaching Duties for the Condors