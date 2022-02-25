Condors Unveil Star Wars Jersey and Golden Ticket Raffle

February 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors unveiled their Star Wars Night theme specialty jerseys along with the Golden Ticket Raffle today. The "KENOBI 80" game issued jersey is available in the Golden Ticket Raffle with only 100 tickets sold at $30 each. There is no limit to how many raffle tickets you can purchase and anyone, anywhere can win. A winner will be drawn at the game, you do not need to be present to win.

The team will wear the jerseys on Saturday, March 5 with the majority of jerseys being made available via online auction starting at game time through Monday, March 14. Five player jerseys will be auctioned live post-game: Brad Malone, Luke Esposito, Vincent Desharnais, Stuart Skinner, and Raphael Lavoie. All proceeds benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3).

Get four tickets and an exclusive pre-game photo op with all of the Star Wars characters for just $95 with the Star Wars Pack!

