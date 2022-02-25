Providence Bruins Pick up Fourth Straight Victory with 5-1 Win over Charlotte Checkers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Cameron Hughes picked up three points for the second consecutive contest, Eduards Tralmaks pushed his point streak to four games, and Troy Grosenick stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Providence Bruins took down the Charlotte Checkers, 5-1, on Friday night. The win marks the fourth straight victory for Providence, who went one-for-four on the power play and four-for-five on the penalty kill.

STATS

- Cameron Hughes scored two goals, one shorthanded, and added an assist for his second straight three-point game. He is now tied for the AHL lead in shorthanded goals with four and has eight points (3G, 5A) in his last four games.

- Eduards Tralmaks picked up his fourth multi-point game of the season with two assists and extended his point streak to four games. He has seven points (3G, 4A) during that span.

- Troy Grosenick made 25 saves on 25 shots before leaving the game in the third period with an injury.

Over his last three games, Grosenick has stopped 89 of the 90 shots he's faced.

- Justin Brazeau picked up two assists and extended his point streak to four games. He has five assists during that span.

- Matt Filipe, Steven Fogarty, and Blake Hillman recorded one assist each.

- Joona Koppanen scored a goal and has recorded five points (3G, 2A) in his last four games.

- Brady Lyle and Oskar Steen each scored a goal. Steen now has 11 goals this season while Lyle has two on the year.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Hartford, Connecticut and take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, February 26 at XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 49 61 (.622)

PROVIDENCE 42 52 (.619)

HARTFORD 45 54 (.600)

HERSHEY 50 58 (.580)

CHARLOTTE 48 55 (.573)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 48 48 (.500)

LEHIGH VALLEY 47 46 (.489)

BRIDGEPORT 49 45 (.459)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

CHARLOTTE 0 0 1 1

PROVIDENCE 3 1 1 5

