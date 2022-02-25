Monsters Beat Phantoms with Quick 2-1 Overtime Win

February 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 in overtime on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 16-21-6-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Justin Scott notched a tally at 5:28 of the middle frame with helpers from Robbie Payne and Cole Cassels before Lehigh Valley's Charlie Gerad tied the game at 18:55. Both goaltenders stood tall in the final frame forcing overtime where Trey Fix-Wolansky grabbed the game-winning marker 17 seconds in off feeds from Thomas Schemitsch and Scott securing the 2-1 win for the Monsters.

Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 18 saves for the victory while Lehigh Valley's Kirill Ustimenko made 18 saves in defeat.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, February 26, for a 1:00 p.m. puck drop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 0 1 - 2

LHV 0 1 0 0 - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 20 0/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

LHV 19 0/3 4/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Johnson W 18 1 3-3-2

LHV Ustimenko OT 18 2 1-3-2

Cleveland Record: 16-21-6-3, 7th North Division

Lehigh Valley Record: 18-19-7-3, 7th Atlantic Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.