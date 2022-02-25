Monsters Beat Phantoms with Quick 2-1 Overtime Win
February 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 in overtime on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 16-21-6-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Justin Scott notched a tally at 5:28 of the middle frame with helpers from Robbie Payne and Cole Cassels before Lehigh Valley's Charlie Gerad tied the game at 18:55. Both goaltenders stood tall in the final frame forcing overtime where Trey Fix-Wolansky grabbed the game-winning marker 17 seconds in off feeds from Thomas Schemitsch and Scott securing the 2-1 win for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 18 saves for the victory while Lehigh Valley's Kirill Ustimenko made 18 saves in defeat.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, February 26, for a 1:00 p.m. puck drop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 1 - 2
LHV 0 1 0 0 - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 20 0/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
LHV 19 0/3 4/4 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Johnson W 18 1 3-3-2
LHV Ustimenko OT 18 2 1-3-2
Cleveland Record: 16-21-6-3, 7th North Division
Lehigh Valley Record: 18-19-7-3, 7th Atlantic Division
