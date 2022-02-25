Griffins Drop Defensive Battle against Condors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Bakersfield Condors shut out the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-0 on Friday in their first meeting at Van Andel Arena since April 16, 2016. Grand Rapids was held scoreless for the sixth time this season.

Calvin Pickard recorded 35 saves in the defeat. The Griffins remain winless against Bakersfield at Van Andel with a 0-2-0-0 record and drop to 1-4-0-0 all-time against the Condors.

Both teams were close in shots in the opening period, with Bakersfield holding a 12-10 edge. However, neither club could place the puck between the pipes.

In the middle frame, the Condors scored the games' first goal at 1:58. Vincent Desharnais sent a shot toward the cage but was saved by Pickard. Brad Malone then gathered the rebound at the left post and beat the outstretched stick of the netminder.

Grand Rapids had opportunities to tie the contest in the third during a power play but couldn't capitalize. At 7:47, Dennis Yan took a shot, but it hit the left post and then was knocked away by Condors' goaltender Stuart Skinner.

With 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Dmitri Samorukov fired a 200-foot laser down the ice and into the empty net, giving Bakersfield the 2-0 victory.

Notes

*Grand Rapids' win streak came to a halt at three games, just one shy of tying the season-high streak.

*Kyle Criscuolo appeared in his 300th game as a pro.

*Against current Pacific Division teams, the Griffins are 12-15-1-3 (0.452) overall and 7-8-0-1 (0.469) at home.

*Head coach Ben Simon was away from the team due to personal reasons.

Bakersfield 0 1 1 - 2

Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Kaldis Bak (interference), 1:57.

2nd Period-1, Bakersfield, Malone 11 (Desharnais, Kambeitz), 1:58. Penalties-Kesselring Bak (hooking), 2:33; Pearson Gr (tripping), 6:26.

3rd Period-2, Bakersfield, Samorukov 2 (Esposito), 19:40 (EN). Penalties-served by McKenzie Gr (bench minor - too many men), 1:58; Hamblin Bak (tripping), 8:17; Marody Bak (tripping), 12:41; Berggren Gr (interference), 12:41.

Shots on Goal-Bakersfield 12-18-7-37. Grand Rapids 10-4-10-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Bakersfield 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Bakersfield, Skinner 10-1-3 (24 shots-24 saves). Grand Rapids, Pickard 17-12-5 (36 shots-35 saves).

A-6,472

Three Stars

1. BAK Malone (game-winning goal); 2. BAK Skinner (W, SO, 24 saves); 3. GR Pickard (L, 35 saves)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 21-20-5-2 (49 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 26 vs. Bakersfield 7 p.m.

Bakersfield: 22-12-4-4 (52 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 26 at Grand Rapids 4 p.m. PST

