Wichita Hosts League-Leading Idaho Tonight

January 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to open up a three-game set against first-place Idaho.

Tonight is the first of seven meetings this season between the two teams. The Thunder are coming off a 7-3 win on Saturday night against Allen. Idaho knocked off Utah on Saturday with a 3-0 victory at the Maverik Center. All-time, Wichita is 11-8-4 against Idaho and 8-3-2 at home against the Steelheads.

The Steelheads have won 11 in a row while Wichita has won six of its last seven games. The Thunder are second in the Mountain Division with 38 points. Idaho leads the division with 51 points.

One big factor to determine the outcome of this three-game set will be special teams. Wichita and Idaho are two of the top special teams units in the league. Idaho is first on the power play, going 28-for-105 (26.7%) and first on the penalty kill, giving up just 12 goals on 104 chances. Wichita has had 41 more power play chances than the Steelheads so far this year. The Thunder are 35-for-146 (24%) on the man advantage.

Wichita features two of the top three scorers in the league as Brayden Watts and Michal Stinil are tied for second with 38 points. Ryan Dmowski is ninth in the league with 34 points.

THUNDERBOLTS...Cole MacDonald has points in six-straight and assists in his last three...Timur Ibragimov has points in four-straight...Billy Constantinou has points in three-straight...Mark Liwiski is fifth for rookies with 47 penalty minutes...Wichita is 11-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-2-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 9-3-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 13-6-2 when being outshot by its opponent...

IDAHO NOTES - Remi Poirier was named Goalie of the Week and Goalie of the Month for December...Ryan Dmowski is ninth in the league with 34 points...Jordan Kawaguchi is tied for third in goals (17)...Patrick Kudla is tied for third with 23 assists...Remi Poirier (1.90) and Adam Scheel (1.92) are first and second in goals-against average...

ECHL Stories from January 4, 2023

