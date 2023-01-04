Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Clark Hiebert from Norfolk

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today they have acquired rookie defenseman Clark Hiebert from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for future considerations.

Hiebert, 21, appeared in 11 games this season for the Fort Wayne Komets, scoring six points (1g-5a). The 6-foot-5, 205-pound native of Oakville, Ontario was traded to Norfolk on December 9, 2022, but did not appear in a game for the Admirals.

Prior to his professional career, Hiebert played 111 games in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) for the Milton Ice Hawks and Burlington Cougars from 2016-2019, scoring 45 points (4g-41a). Hiebert made the jump to Major Junior for the 2019-20 season, playing for the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Hiebert appeared in 38 OHL games, scoring eight points (2g-6a). Hiebert finished his junior career in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), having a breakout season for the Victoria Grizzles, leading all BCHL defenseman in assists and points. In 48 games, Hiebert had 56 points (8g-48a) earning him BCHL First Team All-Star honors.

NEXT GAME: HAPPY NEW YEAR! The Solar Bears return to Amway Center on Friday, January 6 when they face the Florida Everblades. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

