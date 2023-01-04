Admirals Have Strong Second Period, Fall to Reading
January 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals fell to the Reading Royals on Wednesday night at Norfolk Scope.
The Royals came out with more intensity in the first period limiting the Admirals to only six shots on goal in the frame. Reading was also able to put two goals in the back of the net in that period, both coming from Charlie Gerard. The Admirals were able to find new life in the second period and tied the game up before the second intermission. First, Ryan Foss found the back of the net with 14:13 as he continued his point streak to six games. The second came from Denis Smirnov, which was his second of the season. Norfolk pitched nearly a perfect second period. In the third, everything went Reading's way, with the Royals netting three goals to put the game out of reach for Norfolk.
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Ryan Foss - With one of the two goals tonight, Foss continues his hot streak as of late, now posting a point in five straight games.
Eric Cooley - Cooley has the secondary assist on Smirnov's goal. After a battle along the boards, Cooley kicked the puck to Mathieu Roy on a terrific individual effort, who then found Smirnov to tie the game at two.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Admirals hit the road for a two-game series to upstate New York in Glens Falls where they will square off against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday and Sunday.
