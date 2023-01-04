Mariners Win Tight One in Trois-Rivieres

TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - The Mariners picked up their 10th road victory of the season with a 3-2 win over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday night at Colisee Videotron in Quebec. Alex Kile's early third period goal broke a 2-2 tie and was enough as the Mariners hung on to extend their point streak to five games.

The Mariners jumped to a 1-0 lead just 2:22 into the game when Connor Doherty's blue line shot dribbled through Lions goalie Philippe Desrosiers and was tapped in by Reid Stefanson. Midway through the period, defenseman Gabriel Chicoine finished a odd-man rush at the top of the crease, set up by Nick Master at 10:15. The Lions would slice the lead in half soon after when defenseman Connor Welsh beat Kyle Keyser's unsuspecting glove from the left point area. Still, the Mariners outshot the Lions 12-3 in the first, controlling play throughout.

The lone goal of the middle frame came from the Lions, at 5:59. Keyser came out of his net and attempted to play the puck up the board, but Trois-Rivieres forward Nicolas Larivere stole it away and ripped one home before Keyser could fully recover. The Lions finally picked up their game for the remainder of the period, but the score remained knotted at two through 40 minutes.

Just 1:16 into the third, Cam Askew and Pat Shea worked below the goal line to set up Alex Kile for a short side one-timer, putting Maine up 3-2. The Mariners defense locked it down in front of Keyser, who made 18 stops to earn his first career Mariners win. It was Keyser's first start since November 5th when he was injured while playing for Providence.

The Mariners (16-11-1-1) are next in action at home this Friday, January 6th at 7:15 against the Adirondack Thunder, for their only game of the weekend.

