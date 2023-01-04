Idaho's Poirier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

Idaho Steelheads goaltender Remi Poirier

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Remi Poirier of the Idaho Steelheads has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

Poirier went 5-1-0 with one shutout, a 1.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958 in six appearances during the month.

The 21-year-old allowed two goals or less in two goals or less in five of his six appearances while making 30 or more saves three times. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Dec. 18 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .971 in two appearances and he recorded his first professional shutout on Dec. 23, making 18 saves in a 6-0 win against Utah.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Dallas, Poirier is 9-1-1 in 11 appearances this season and leads the ECHL with a 1.90 goals-against average while he is tied for the league lead with a .934 save percentage. He also has appeared in one American Hockey League game with Texas, where he stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced.

Prior to turning pro, Poirier saw action in 125 career games with Gatineau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he was 62-46-11 with seven shutouts, a 3.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902.

Runners-Up: Pat Nagle, Reading (4-1-0, 1.60 GAA, .934 save pct.) and Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita (8-2-0, 2.40 GAA, .931 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Cam Johnson (Florida), Rylan Parenteau (Fort Wayne), Zach Driscoll (Indy), Shane Starrett (Kansas City), Sebastian Cossa (Toledo) and Taylor Gauthier (Wheeling).

