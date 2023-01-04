Florida Faces Greenville in First Game of 2023

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades start the new year with a home match at Hertz Arena against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 p.m.

This is Greenville's only visit to Hertz Arena this season. The last time the Swamp Rabbits were in southwest Florida was game six of the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs, where the Everblades won 5-1 to take the series 4-2 en route to the Kelly Cup.

So far this year, Florida is 2-0-1-0 against Greenville, most recently winning 3-2 in overtime on December 7 with Jake Smith scoring the OT winner.

The Everblades enter the new year on a two-game winning streak with 13 goals in those two games. Meanwhile, the Swamp Rabbits played the Jacksonville Icemen on New Year's Day, dropping a 6-5 decision in overtime.

Greenville leads the South Division in goals for so far this year with 96 on the season.

The Everblades sit one point ahead of the Swamp Rabbits entering the game.

