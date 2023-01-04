Hyde Joins Commentary Team on January 7

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce that local broadcasting phenom, 14-year-old Seth Hyde of St. John's, will be making his professional broadcasting debut on Saturday, January 7 at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Hyde, an eighth-grade early French immersion student at MacDonald Drive Junior High, has blossomed into the most in-demand play-by-play voice in the province and currently broadcasts for three minor hockey teams.

Seth became a viral sensation when TSN's James Duthie shared one of his iconic one-liners on social media and the 14-year-old was also named a member of the NHL's Power Players Youth Advisory Board in November, a new initiative that selects young hockey fans to help advise the NHL on hockey-related topics important to their generation.

Fans can tune in to Seth's debut at NLGrowlers.com/radio or at FloHockey.tv. Game time is scheduled for 7:00pm NT. The pregame show will begin 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

