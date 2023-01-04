Royals Battle Admirals in First Face off of 2023

Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open the new year against the Norfolk Admirals on the road at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The road game opens a three-game series against divisional opponents for Reading. The Royals travel to Worcester to take on the Railers on Friday, January 6th before returning home on Saturday, January 7th for their first home game of 2023. The game features the Star Wars and Pediatric Cancer promotional game which includes appearances by Star Wars characters, youth padawan training classes, Chewbacca voice and costume contests as well as the debut of specialty Star Wars themed jerseys worn by the Royals in the game.

Star Wars replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! Specialty game worn jerseys by Royals players are available in a live auction post-game auction following the conclusion of the game.

Five dollars from each ticket ordered through one of the links below will go towards that selected local organization which supports families affected by pediatric cancer.

LANEY'S LEGACY - http://fevo.me/laney-royals23

LAUREN'S FOUNDATION - http://fevo.me/lauren-royals23

ELLE'S ANGELS - http://fevo.me/eaf-royals23

See the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading hoists a 17-9-1 record after falling to Wheeling in their previous game, 6-5, on Saturday, December 31st. Trey Bradley and Will MacKinnon led the Royals in the effort with two points each. The Royals suffered the series loss to the Nailers with their lone win in the series earned on Friday, December 30th at Wheeling.

The Royals boast an all-time record of 31-8-3-1 against Norfolk and won the first two of three meetings with the Admirals this season. The Royals previously fell to Norfolk, 3-2, on Friday, December 23rd. Prior to the stand alone game, the Royals swept the Admirals in a two-game series played out at Santander Arena on December 2nd (6-3 W) and December 3rd (4-1 W).

Norfolk joined the North Division ahead of this season after having previously played four seasons in the South Division. The Admirals transitioned from the AHL to ECHL in 2015 where they played their inaugural ECHL season in the East Division with the Royals. As divisional opponents, Reading leads the head-to-head series with a record of 10-1-0-1.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a .648 win percentage. The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland and six games fewer played compared to Worcester. The Growlers (20-8-1-0) and Railers (19-12-1-0) sit atop the North Division and hold first and third place in the Eastern Conference standings respectively. Newfoundland surpassed Worcester for the divisional lead following their overtime victory over Kalamazoo on Friday, Decemeber 30th while Worcester fell to Adirondack and suffered their fourth consecutive loss the same day. Newfoundland and Worcester each earned victories in their previous games. The Growlers have won two-straight after sweeping Kalamazoo. Behind Reading, Maine (15-11-1-1) stands in fourth and Trois-Rivières (13-14-1-1) holds fifth place in the standings. Adirondack lands in sixth with a .393 win percentage while Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with five wins in 30 games (.200 win percentage).

Norfolk fell to 5-23-1-1 on the season after being swept by the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, December 30th (4-3 L) and Saturday, December 31st (3-2 L). The Admirals are 1-6 in their last seven games. The lone victory came against the Royals in the clubs' previous meeting on Friday, December 23rd. The Admirals have dropped three of their last four games at home where they have been outscored by their opponents 14-8. Forward Tag Bertuzzi leads the team in goals (8) and points (19) while defenseman Eric Williams ties for the team lead in assists with forwards Cody Milan and Ryan Foss with 13 assists each.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series finale in Wheeling:

Streaks:

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on a seven-game point streak (6 G, 5 A)

Forward Jordan Timmons is on a four-game point streak (1 G, 4 A)

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 1 A)

Captain Garrett McFadden is on a two-game point streak (2 A)

Milestones:

Forward Jacob Gaucher set a new career high point streak at seven games after earning an assist.

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is among the top 25 skaters in the league in points (26)

Among rookies, Newton is third in goals (14) and tied for third in points.

Defenseman Colin Felix is second among rookies in penalty minutes (65), tied for first in fighting majors (5).

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for second among defensemen in game-winning goals (2).

-

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

ECHL Stories from January 4, 2023

