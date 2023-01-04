Wichita's Stinil Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

Michal Stinil of the Wichita Thunder

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Michal Stinil of the Wichita Thunder has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December.

Stinil scored 10 goals and added 15 assists for 25 points in 12 games during the month.

The 23-year-old posted multiple points in 10 of his 12 games in December, including a four-assist game on Dec. 23 against Rapid City, three points (2g-1) on Dec. 8 at Rapid City and a hat trick on Dec. 31 at Allen. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 23 after posting nine points (2g-7a) in three games.

A native of Decin, Czech Republic, Stinil is tied for second in the ECHL with 38 points (15g-23a) in 25 games this season.

Stinil has recorded 68 points (28g-40a) in 79 career ECHL games with Wichita.

Prior to turning pro, Stinil posted seven points (2g-5a) in 18 career games at American International College.

Runners-Up: Jordan Kawaguchi, Idaho (13 gp, 14g, 7a, 21 pts.) and Tim Doherty, Maine (11 gp, 8g, 11a, 19 pts.).

Also Nominated: Zach Andrusiak (Cincinnati), Cam Darcy (Florida), Joshua Winquist (Fort Wayne), Nikita Pavlychev (Greenville), Seamus Malone (Indy), Luke Martin (Jacksonville), Cole Coskey (Kansas City), Jacob Gaucher (Reading), Brandon Hawkins (Toledo) and Justin Addamo (Wheeling).

