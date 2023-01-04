Everblades Start 2023 with Close Loss to Greenville

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades couldn't complete the comeback on Wednesday night, falling 3-2 to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Hertz Arena.

Joe Pendenza and Jake Smith scored to drag the Everblades back to even after the Swamp Rabbits took a 2-0 lead late in the second period, but Tanner Eberle scored with 3:16 remaining in the game to get the win.

This is the first loss Florida has suffered in regulation against Greenville this season. Florida is now 2-1-1-0 against the Swamp Rabbits this year.

Thanks to Smith, the Everblades have power play goals in three straight games. Florida was also perfect on the PK, stonewalling Greenville on both of their attempts.

Florida will next see the Swamp Rabbits on January 13 when they are in Greenville in the second of a four-game road trip.

Next up for the Everblades is a home-and-home series with the Orlando Solar Bears. The teams will lock horns Friday, January 6 in Orlando before shifting to Hertz Arena on Saturday, January 7. Both contests are slated for 7:00 p.m. puck drops.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

12:33 Greenville A. Ierullo 14 (Unassisted)

16:25 Greenville E. Somoza 6 (D. Gerads)

19:08 Florida J. Pendenza 7 PP (L. Kälble)

3rd Period

11:57 Florida J. Smith 11 PP (L. Kälble, J. Pendenza)

16:24 Greenville T. Eberle 11 (B. McManus, T. Inamoto)

GOALTENDERS

Greenville - Ryan Bednard 23 Saves

Florida - Cam Johnson 20 Saves; Brody Claeys 3 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Greenville 26, Florida 25

Power Plays - Greenville 0-2, Florida 2-4

Shorthanded Goals - Greenville 0, Florida 0

Penalties (Minutes) - Greenville 6 (12), Florida 4 (8)

NEWS AND NOTES

After missing last Friday's 6-3 win over Orlando, Joe Pendenza returned to the Everblades' lineup in style, scoring Florida's fifth power play goal in the last three games. Pendenza, who also picked up an assist, has scored goals in his last two games, while tallying at least one point in nine of the 11 games he has played in December and January.

Jake Smith's equalizer in the third period was his first goal since December 21, but extended his point streak to three games. The power-play goal was Smith's fifth of the season and fourth as an Everblade, and gave Florida six man-up goals in three games.

Lukas Kälble registered his third two-assist performance of the season.

Brody Claeys came in to relieve ECHL All-Star Cam Johnson at the start of the third period, making his third appearance in goal for the Everblades this season. Johnson (13-4-3-1) made 20 saves in 40 minutes of action. Claeys registered three saves in a relief role.

Nathan Staios appeared in his first game since November 16. Two of his three points this season have come against Greenville.

NEXT GAME

After a quick trip to Orlando to face the Solar Bears on Friday, January 6 at 7:00 p.m., the Everblades and Solar Bears will square off on at Hertz Arena on Saturday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m.

At Saturday's game, the Everblades will host a special First Responders Night. The Blades and our fans will honor the first responders that work day and night. Blades players will don specialty first responders' jerseys, presented by WestShore OMS Specialists, and proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. We will also have live music at our Saturday Tailgate Party!

