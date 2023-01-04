Everblades Start 2023 with Close Loss to Greenville
January 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades couldn't complete the comeback on Wednesday night, falling 3-2 to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Hertz Arena.
Joe Pendenza and Jake Smith scored to drag the Everblades back to even after the Swamp Rabbits took a 2-0 lead late in the second period, but Tanner Eberle scored with 3:16 remaining in the game to get the win.
This is the first loss Florida has suffered in regulation against Greenville this season. Florida is now 2-1-1-0 against the Swamp Rabbits this year.
Thanks to Smith, the Everblades have power play goals in three straight games. Florida was also perfect on the PK, stonewalling Greenville on both of their attempts.
Florida will next see the Swamp Rabbits on January 13 when they are in Greenville in the second of a four-game road trip.
Next up for the Everblades is a home-and-home series with the Orlando Solar Bears. The teams will lock horns Friday, January 6 in Orlando before shifting to Hertz Arena on Saturday, January 7. Both contests are slated for 7:00 p.m. puck drops.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Period
No Scoring
2nd Period
12:33 Greenville A. Ierullo 14 (Unassisted)
16:25 Greenville E. Somoza 6 (D. Gerads)
19:08 Florida J. Pendenza 7 PP (L. Kälble)
3rd Period
11:57 Florida J. Smith 11 PP (L. Kälble, J. Pendenza)
16:24 Greenville T. Eberle 11 (B. McManus, T. Inamoto)
GOALTENDERS
Greenville - Ryan Bednard 23 Saves
Florida - Cam Johnson 20 Saves; Brody Claeys 3 Saves
TEAM STATISTICS
Shots on Goal - Greenville 26, Florida 25
Power Plays - Greenville 0-2, Florida 2-4
Shorthanded Goals - Greenville 0, Florida 0
Penalties (Minutes) - Greenville 6 (12), Florida 4 (8)
BOX SCOREHIGHLIGHTS
NEWS AND NOTES
After missing last Friday's 6-3 win over Orlando, Joe Pendenza returned to the Everblades' lineup in style, scoring Florida's fifth power play goal in the last three games. Pendenza, who also picked up an assist, has scored goals in his last two games, while tallying at least one point in nine of the 11 games he has played in December and January.
Jake Smith's equalizer in the third period was his first goal since December 21, but extended his point streak to three games. The power-play goal was Smith's fifth of the season and fourth as an Everblade, and gave Florida six man-up goals in three games.
Lukas Kälble registered his third two-assist performance of the season.
Brody Claeys came in to relieve ECHL All-Star Cam Johnson at the start of the third period, making his third appearance in goal for the Everblades this season. Johnson (13-4-3-1) made 20 saves in 40 minutes of action. Claeys registered three saves in a relief role.
Nathan Staios appeared in his first game since November 16. Two of his three points this season have come against Greenville.
NEXT GAME
After a quick trip to Orlando to face the Solar Bears on Friday, January 6 at 7:00 p.m., the Everblades and Solar Bears will square off on at Hertz Arena on Saturday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m.
At Saturday's game, the Everblades will host a special First Responders Night. The Blades and our fans will honor the first responders that work day and night. Blades players will don specialty first responders' jerseys, presented by WestShore OMS Specialists, and proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. We will also have live music at our Saturday Tailgate Party!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2023
- Steelheads Win Twelve Straight Game Starting Off Series In Wichita With 5-3 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Have Strong Second Period, Fall to Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Everblades Start 2023 with Close Loss to Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Fall in Overtime to Open 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Win Tight One in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- Rhett Rhinehart Recalled by AHL Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 4 - ECHL
- K-Wings Add Forwards Brennan Blaszczak & Logan Nelson - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wichita's Stinil Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Komet Legend Bobby Rivard Passes - Fort Wayne Komets
- Wichita Hosts League-Leading Idaho Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Time Change Announced for Saturday's Swamp Rabbits Game against Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Announce Time Change for this Saturday's Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Tyler Inamoto Re-Assigned by Reign to Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho's Poirier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Rémi Poirier Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, January 4 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Clark Hiebert from Norfolk - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions Launch 2023 against the Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Florida Faces Greenville in First Game of 2023 - Florida Everblades
- Hyde Joins Commentary Team on January 7 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Icemen Acquire Forward Nick Isaacson from Maine - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Battle Admirals in First Face off of 2023 - Reading Royals
- Americans Beat KC in OT - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Everblades Start 2023 with Close Loss to Greenville
- Florida Faces Greenville in First Game of 2023
- Everblades Now Accepting Photo Submissions for First Responders Night January 7th
- Everblades Finish 2022 With Win Over Solar Bears
- Blades End 2022 with Home Game against Orlando