Lions Launch 2023 against the Mariners

After a grueling four-games-in-five-days stretch that saw head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. register only one victory, the Lions return to Colisée Vidéotron to start 2023. Tonight's opponents are the Boston Bruins-affiliated Maine Mariners. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m., with both teams fighting for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. Trois-Rivières can look forward to the return of Colin Bilek and Joe Vrbetic after their stints in the AHL. As well, head coach Bergeron signed four players yesterday: Matthew Barron, Pierre-Luc Létourneau-Leblond, Olivier Ouellet and Zackary Riel. They'll all join the Lions for tonight's game.

Players to watch

The Lions' Colin Bilek returns to the team after a stay with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. The 25-year-old forward performed very well at the start of the season notching eight goals and seven assists in 21 games. He'll be an important addition to the club.

The Mariners' Alex-Olivier Voyer is enjoying a great start to the season with 16 points in 17 games. The rookie is riding an impressive streak of five consecutive games with at least one point, with seven goals and three assists during those five games.

