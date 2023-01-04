Rhett Rhinehart Recalled by AHL Calgary
January 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Rhett Rhinehart has been recalled by the AHL Calgary Wranglers.
Rhinehart has spent the entire season with the Rush and has appeared in seven games, recording one assist. The rookie defenseman missed 21 games on injured reserve from November 9 through December 27. He is on an AHL contract with the Wranglers and was assigned to the Rush during training camp.
Rapid City will take the ice at home on Thursday for the first of three games this week against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush defenseman Rhett Rhinehart
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2023
- Rhett Rhinehart Recalled by AHL Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 4 - ECHL
- K-Wings Add Forwards Brennan Blaszczak & Logan Nelson - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wichita's Stinil Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Komet Legend Bobby Rivard Passes - Fort Wayne Komets
- Wichita Hosts League-Leading Idaho Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Time Change Announced for Saturday's Swamp Rabbits Game against Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Announce Time Change for this Saturday's Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Tyler Inamoto Re-Assigned by Reign to Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho's Poirier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Rémi Poirier Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, January 4 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Clark Hiebert from Norfolk - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions Launch 2023 against the Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Florida Faces Greenville in First Game of 2023 - Florida Everblades
- Hyde Joins Commentary Team on January 7 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Icemen Acquire Forward Nick Isaacson from Maine - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Battle Admirals in First Face off of 2023 - Reading Royals
- Americans Beat KC in OT - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.