Tyler Inamoto Re-Assigned by Reign to Swamp Rabbits

January 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Tyler Inamoto

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Tyler Inamoto(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

GREENVILLE S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that defenseman Tyler Inamoto has been re-assigned to the club from the Ontario Reign.

Inamoto, 23, recorded a pair of goals and assists in 17 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season and a +1 rating over that span. The rookie defenseman earns his first call up to Ontario, where he played in two games during the 2021-22 season following a collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin.

The Barrington IL, native recorded his first professional point on November 13, scoring a first period goal against the Florida Everblades. In his most recent game with the Swamp Rabbits, Inamoto recorded a pair of assist and a +6 rating in a 6-1 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Hertz Arena in Estero, FL, tonight, for a 7:30 p.m. meeting with the Florida Everblades. Single-game tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864)-674-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.