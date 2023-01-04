Tyler Inamoto Re-Assigned by Reign to Swamp Rabbits
January 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that defenseman Tyler Inamoto has been re-assigned to the club from the Ontario Reign.
Inamoto, 23, recorded a pair of goals and assists in 17 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season and a +1 rating over that span. The rookie defenseman earns his first call up to Ontario, where he played in two games during the 2021-22 season following a collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin.
The Barrington IL, native recorded his first professional point on November 13, scoring a first period goal against the Florida Everblades. In his most recent game with the Swamp Rabbits, Inamoto recorded a pair of assist and a +6 rating in a 6-1 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday.
The Swamp Rabbits travel to Hertz Arena in Estero, FL, tonight, for a 7:30 p.m. meeting with the Florida Everblades. Single-game tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864)-674-7825.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Tyler Inamoto
