Steelheads Win Twelve Straight Game Starting Off Series In Wichita With 5-3 Victory

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (26-3-0-1, 53pts) took down the Wichita Thunder (18-11-2-0, 38pts) by a final score of 5-3 Wednesday night at the INTRUST Bank Arena in front of 2,013 fans. Idaho has now won 12 consecutive games overall dating back to Dec. 9 and 10 straight on the road dating back to Nov. 11. The Steelheads and Thunder will meet Friday night in Wichita for a 6:05 p.m. (MT) puck drop.

Ryan Dmowski (1-0-1) gave Idaho an early 1-0 lead 2:06 into the game but the Thunder grabbed a power-play goal from Quinn Preston (2-0-2) 2:16 later. A.J. White (2-0-2) provided the fourth shot-handed Idaho goal of the year to hand Idaho back the lead. The Steelheads led 2-1 through 20 minutes of play outshooting Wichita 17-8. The Steelheads replicated what they did in the first period scoring a pair of goals in the middle stanza thanks to Jade Miller (1-0-1) and the second of the night from White. Idaho held Wichita to just four shots in the middle period while firing 18 on net. The Steelheads took the 4-1 lead into the dressing room through 40 minutes of play. Wichita pulled within one with a pair of the goals in the opening 10 minutes of play in the final period to make the score 4-3. Willi Knierim (1-2-3) cashed in on an empty netter with just 68 seconds to play to make it 5-3. Rémi Poirier mad 28 saves on 31 shots for the win while Evan Buitenhuis received the loss making 35 stops on 40 shots.

SCORING

- 1st, 2:06| 1-0 IDH GOAL: From behind the net Owen Headrick took the puck for a skate up the near wall and ended up at the top of the blue line. He walked down through the high slot and found Ryan Dmowski in the left circle. With Evan Buitenhuis stretched out on the far side of the post Dmowski banged it home.

- 1st, 4:22 | 1-1 WIC PP GOAL: From the right-wing corner Brayden Watts connected with Quinn Preston at the top of the right circle who fired a one timer past Rémi Poirier.

- 1st, 13:16 | 2-1 SH GOAL: Willie Knierim took the puck down the right-wing wall and then for a skate behind the net. A.J. White at the top of the crease with a lot of Wichita skaters in front was able to muscle the puck free and smash it in the net.

- 2nd, 9:49 | 3-1 IDH: Jack Becker won a faceoff back to the point from the right circle. Willie Knierim fired a shot towards the cage that was tipped by Becker. Jade Miller at the near side of the crease was there to put home the rebound.

- 2nd, 19:38 | 4-1 IDH GOAL: On a developing three on two rush A.J. White ripped a shot bar down from the left dot over the far shoulder of Buitenhuis.

- 3rd, 3:31 | 4-2 WIC GOAL: In the high slot Chris Mckay fired a shot low past Poirier.

- 3rd, 9:18 | 4-3 WIC PP GOAL: From inside the right dot Preston fired a shot over the near shoulder of Poirier.

- 3rd, 18:52 | 5-3 IDH GOAL: Willie Knierim fired at the empty net from the near side of the red line.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) A.J. White

2) Quinn Preston

3) Willie Knierim

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 0-for-2 on power-play while Wichita was 2-for-6.

- Idaho outshot Wichita 40-29.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Colton Kehler (INJ), and Nick Canade (DNP) did not play for Idaho.

- Idaho is 13-6-5 all-time vs. Wichita and 5-4-4 in Wichita, KS at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

- Idaho is on a season long 12 game win streak outscoring their opponents 58-18.

- A.J. White scored his second multi-goal game of the season.

- Willie Knierim registered a career high three points (1-2-3).

- Wade Murphy, Owen Headrick, Jack Becker, and Dawson Barteaux all tallied assist.

- Rémi Poirier has won six straight games in net.

