Icemen Acquire Forward Nick Isaacson from Maine
January 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has acquired forward Nick Isaacson from the Maine Mariners in exchange for future considerations.
Isaacson, 23, joins the Icemen after appearing in three games with the Maine Mariners this season. Last season, the 6-3, 205-pound forward posted 11 points (5g, 6a) in 26 games played with the South Carolina Stingrays. In addition, Isaacson earned a call-up with the AHL's Hershey Bears, appearing in three contests.
Prior to his professional career, Isaacson logged 82 points (32g, 50a) with the OHL's Peterborough Petes and Mississauga Steelheads from 2016-2020. The Oakville, Ontario resident made six appearances with the University of Guelph last season, scoring two goals and an assist.
