ECHL Transactions - January 4
January 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 4, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Brandon Fehd, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jarrod Gourley, D assigned by Utica
Add Sebastian Vidmar, F assigned by Utica
Add Shane Harper, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve
Delete Wayne Letourneau, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Allen:
Add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Belleville
Add Logan Flodell, G activated from reserve
Delete Xavier Bernard, D placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Mandolese, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Florida:
Add Nathan Staios, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Tyler Inamoto, D assigned by Ontario
Add Jamie Dorsey, D activated from reserve
Delete Timothy Faulkner, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve
Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Carson Rose, F signed contract, added to active roster
Iowa:
Add Clayton Phillips, D added to active roster (traded from Savannah)
Add Griff Jeszka, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Nick Isaacson, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)
Delete Matt Salhany, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Logan J. Nelson, F added to active roster (claimed from Iowa)
Add Brennan Blaszczak, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Grant Gabriele, D activated from reserve
Delete Tim Doherty, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Orrin Centazzo, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from reserve
Rapid City:
Add Lucas Feuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Rhett Rhinehart, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Devon Paliani, F activated from reserve
Delete Evan Barratt, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Joe Vrbetic, G assigned by Laval (a.m.)
Delete Francis Marotte, G placed on reserve
Delete Brett Stapley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)
Wheeling:
Delete Justin Addamo, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Adam Smith, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Strauss Mann, G assigned by San Jose (NHL)
Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from reserve
Delete Zack Hoffman, D placed on reserve
Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve
Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2023
- Rhett Rhinehart Recalled by AHL Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 4 - ECHL
- K-Wings Add Forwards Brennan Blaszczak & Logan Nelson - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wichita's Stinil Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Komet Legend Bobby Rivard Passes - Fort Wayne Komets
- Wichita Hosts League-Leading Idaho Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Time Change Announced for Saturday's Swamp Rabbits Game against Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Announce Time Change for this Saturday's Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Tyler Inamoto Re-Assigned by Reign to Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho's Poirier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Rémi Poirier Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, January 4 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Clark Hiebert from Norfolk - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions Launch 2023 against the Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Florida Faces Greenville in First Game of 2023 - Florida Everblades
- Hyde Joins Commentary Team on January 7 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Icemen Acquire Forward Nick Isaacson from Maine - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Battle Admirals in First Face off of 2023 - Reading Royals
- Americans Beat KC in OT - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.