ECHL Transactions - January 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 4, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Brandon Fehd, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jarrod Gourley, D assigned by Utica

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F assigned by Utica

Add Shane Harper, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

Delete Wayne Letourneau, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Allen:

Add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Belleville

Add Logan Flodell, G activated from reserve

Delete Xavier Bernard, D placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Mandolese, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Florida:

Add Nathan Staios, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Tyler Inamoto, D assigned by Ontario

Add Jamie Dorsey, D activated from reserve

Delete Timothy Faulkner, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Carson Rose, F signed contract, added to active roster

Iowa:

Add Clayton Phillips, D added to active roster (traded from Savannah)

Add Griff Jeszka, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Nick Isaacson, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Delete Matt Salhany, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Logan J. Nelson, F added to active roster (claimed from Iowa)

Add Brennan Blaszczak, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Grant Gabriele, D activated from reserve

Delete Tim Doherty, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Orrin Centazzo, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from reserve

Rapid City:

Add Lucas Feuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Rhett Rhinehart, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Devon Paliani, F activated from reserve

Delete Evan Barratt, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Joe Vrbetic, G assigned by Laval (a.m.)

Delete Francis Marotte, G placed on reserve

Delete Brett Stapley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)

Wheeling:

Delete Justin Addamo, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Adam Smith, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Strauss Mann, G assigned by San Jose (NHL)

Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from reserve

Delete Zack Hoffman, D placed on reserve

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

