Time Change Announced for Saturday's Swamp Rabbits Game against Jacksonville
January 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that this Saturday's game (January 7) against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits originally set for 7:00 p.m., will now be played on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Doors for the game will open at noon.
Greenville is set to play the Icemen in a pair of games beginning on Friday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 7:00 p.m.
