Time Change Announced for Saturday's Swamp Rabbits Game against Jacksonville

January 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that this Saturday's game (January 7) against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits originally set for 7:00 p.m., will now be played on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Doors for the game will open at noon.

Greenville is set to play the Icemen in a pair of games beginning on Friday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.