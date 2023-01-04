Icemen Announce Time Change for this Saturday's Game

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that this Saturday's game (January 7) against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits originally set for 7:00 p.m., will now be played on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Doors for the game will open at noon.

The streaking Icemen (10-1-1 in last 12 games) host Greenville in Lizard Kings Weekend on Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 1pm. The weekend will serve as a salute to the Jacksonville Lizard Kings and the team will take on that identity. Tickets for both games are available at www.jaxicemen.com.

"This is an exciting sports weekend in Jacksonville," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. Working with the City of Jacksonville, ASM and the Jaguars, we moved our game to a 1:00 p.m. matinee so the great sports fans in the region can enjoy both the Icemen and Jags games."

"I want to extend a sincere thank you to the Icemen for moving their Saturday game to 1pm at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena," said Mayor Lenny Curry. "Jacksonville is proud to cheer on each of our teams as we look forward to a very exciting weekend in sports. The change in schedule will help accommodate traffic and improve fan experience for those attending both the Icemen and Jaguars games. Again, thank you to the Icemen for being team players for our One City, One Jacksonville."

"ASM is excited about hosting multiple events Saturday in the Sports Complex," said Mike Kenny, General Manager of ASM Jacksonville. "We are thankful to our partners for working together to make the experience great for our fans."

Tickets for the Saturday, January 7th Icemen game will be honored at 1:00 p.m. now. In the event that this time prevents someone from attending, they can exchange their ticket for another 2022-23 regular season Icemen home game (including Friday, January 6th) by contacting the Icemen Front office at (904)-602-7825 orinfo@jacksonvilleicemen.com.

Parking information will be sent out to ticketholders, but available for $10.00 (until 1:30 p.m.) for Icemen attendees at the Maxwell House Lot (between Maxwell House and the river), Jax Historical Lot (314 Palmetto St) and the Church Lot (grass lot on Duval Street). Also, the parking garages around the Arena will open at 11:00 a.m. and parking is $35.00. Please note that Lot Z will not be open for the Icemen game.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Icemen for adjusting their schedule on Saturday to accommodate one of the most anticipated games in Jaguars history," said Jacksonville Jaguars Chief Operating Officer Chad Johnson. "Thanks to the Icemen, fans of both teams can enjoy this one-of-a-kind Duval doubleheader. Downtown Jacksonville will be rocking all day Saturday."

