Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, January 4 at 7:05 PM

January 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







The South Carolina Stingrays open 2023 at the North Charleston Coliseum as they look to keep their near-perfect record at home intact against the Orlando Solar Bears tonight. The Stingrays have picked up points in each of their last six games and have won three straight contests.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays closed out the 2022 calendar year beating the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by a score of 3-2 on New Year's Eve at the North Charleston Coliseum. For the second straight game, Andrew Cherniwchan started the scoring for South Carolina and was followed by Justin Florek. Carter Turnbull netted the game-winning goal in the second period for his team-leading 17th marker of the year.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 63-31-6-5 in 105 all-time regular-season meetings with the Solar Bears. The home team has won every matchup to this point, leading to the Stingrays beating the Solar Bears in three of four contests this season. The teams will face off only two more times during the remainder of this season with each team hosting one final game.

600 NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD

Veteran forward Andrew Cherniwchan will skate in his 600th professional game tonight against Orlando. A lifelong Stingray, the four-year captain has appeared in 426 games with South Carolina, accumulating 324 points on 150 goals and 174 assists. Cherniwchan has also seen action in 173 career AHL games, scoring 25 goals and adding 21 assists for 46 total points.

NOT SO REGULAR 2022

The South Carolina Stingrays are one of only two teams in professional hockey that remain undefeated in regulation at home heading into 2023, joining the Boston Bruins of the NHL. South Carolina is 11-0-1 with the only overtime loss coming against Jacksonville back on November 18th. Through the first 12 games at the North Charleston Coliseum, the Stingrays have outscored opponents 52-28 and are currently in game three of a four-game homestand dating back to last Wednesday.

THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE BEAR

Forward Bear Hughes has had a mountain of success when taking on the Solar Bears this season, leading the way for South Carolina in the series with six points on four goals and two assists in four games. Hughes started off the season series with not only his first professional goal but a hat trick in the Stingrays' 9-7 victory over the Solar Bears on November 6th.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Atlanta at South Carolina - Friday, January 6 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Saturday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina - Friday, January 13 at 7:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina - Saturday, January 14 at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.