K-Wings Add Forwards Brennan Blaszczak & Logan Nelson

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday the signing of forward Brennan Blaszczak and the addition of forward Logan Nelson as a waiver claim from the Iowa Heartlanders.

Blaszczak, 26, played two games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates earlier this season. He also played 82 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the SPHL from 2019-22, including a 46-point (31G, 15A) season in 45 games as team captain last season.

The Las Vegas, NV native played his college hockey at the University of Alaska - Fairbanks. In three seasons with the Nanooks, the 6-foot, 194-pound, lefty scored one goal and had three assists in 27 games played.

Nelson, 25, played seven games with the Hearlanders this year, scoring two goals and picking up two penalty minutes. The St. Michael, MN native also played 15 games with Quad City in the SPHL this year, scoring five goals and earning six assists.

Before turning pro, the 6-foot 2-inch, 205-pound, right-handed forward played for the University of Wisconsin-Stout. In four seasons with the Blue Devils, Nelson had 33 goals and 22 assists in 85 games.

