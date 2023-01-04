K-Wings Add Forwards Brennan Blaszczak & Logan Nelson
January 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday the signing of forward Brennan Blaszczak and the addition of forward Logan Nelson as a waiver claim from the Iowa Heartlanders.
Blaszczak, 26, played two games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates earlier this season. He also played 82 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the SPHL from 2019-22, including a 46-point (31G, 15A) season in 45 games as team captain last season.
The Las Vegas, NV native played his college hockey at the University of Alaska - Fairbanks. In three seasons with the Nanooks, the 6-foot, 194-pound, lefty scored one goal and had three assists in 27 games played.
Nelson, 25, played seven games with the Hearlanders this year, scoring two goals and picking up two penalty minutes. The St. Michael, MN native also played 15 games with Quad City in the SPHL this year, scoring five goals and earning six assists.
Before turning pro, the 6-foot 2-inch, 205-pound, right-handed forward played for the University of Wisconsin-Stout. In four seasons with the Blue Devils, Nelson had 33 goals and 22 assists in 85 games.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2023
- K-Wings Add Forwards Brennan Blaszczak & Logan Nelson - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wichita's Stinil Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Komet Legend Bobby Rivard Passes - Fort Wayne Komets
- Wichita Hosts League-Leading Idaho Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Time Change Announced for Saturday's Swamp Rabbits Game against Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Announce Time Change for this Saturday's Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Tyler Inamoto Re-Assigned by Reign to Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho's Poirier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Rémi Poirier Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, January 4 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Clark Hiebert from Norfolk - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions Launch 2023 against the Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Florida Faces Greenville in First Game of 2023 - Florida Everblades
- Hyde Joins Commentary Team on January 7 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Icemen Acquire Forward Nick Isaacson from Maine - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Battle Admirals in First Face off of 2023 - Reading Royals
- Americans Beat KC in OT - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Add Forwards Brennan Blaszczak & Logan Nelson
- Forward Tyler Irvine Recalled by Cleveland Monsters
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Neck and Neck Heading into New Year, Rainbow Ice Less Than Two Weeks Out
- K-Wings Stand Up to Growlers on NYE, Come Up Just Short
- K-Wings Score 3 Power Play Goals, Growlers Escape in OT