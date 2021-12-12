Wichita Closes Weekend Today in Allen

ALLEN, TX - Wichita closes a three-game series against Allen today with an afternoon meeting in Texas against the Americans.

Allen has won the first two meetings this weekend by the same score, 5-4. On Friday, the Americans held off a late Thunder rally after taking a 5-2 lead in the second.

With the loss, Wichita is looking to snap a three-game skid heading into today's game. Allen is tied for sixth in the Mountain Division with 17 points. The Thunder sits in fifth place with 21 points.

Wichita has power play goals in three-straight games, going 3-for-12 over that span. The Thunder penalty kill is currently ranked sixth on the road (86.2%) and third overall, killing off 62 out of 72 chances for the opponent (86.1%).

Chad Costello leads the Americans with 20 points. Gavin Gould is second with 19 points. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 21 points. Peter Crinella and Brayden Watts are tied for second with 19 points.

