Thunder Closes Weekend with Loss at Allen
December 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
ALLEN, TX - Jack Combs scored a controversial goal in the third and Allen tacked on another to sweep the weekend series against the Thunder on Sunday, winning 4-2 at CUTX Arena.
Brendan van Riemsdyk finished with two points and Carter Johnson collected his seventh of the year.
Wichita struck first halfway through the opening period as van Riemsdyk made it 1-0. Hausinger found him up the ice for a breakaway and he beat Francis Marotte with a backhand for his second of the year. Tyler Poulsen tied it at 12:43 as he found a rebound in front of Evan Buitenhuis and put it home to make it 1-1.
Wichita re-took the lead at 3:38 of the second. Carter Johnson fired home a one-timer from the right circle with assists to Jay Dickman and van Riemsdyk. At 14:35, Allen tied it once again on the power play as Nolan Kneed put home a loose puck across the crease for his third of the year.
Combs gave Allen a 3-2 lead at 7:58 of the third. Eric Roy fired a shot from the blueline that Combs got a piece of and went in. It appeared that his stick was above the cross bar, however the goal was allowed to stand and was never reviewed. Wichita pulled Buitenhuis with a minute left, but Chad Costello found an empty net and made it 4-2.
van Riemsdyk finished with a goal and an assist and has goals in back-to-back games. Johnson has goals in back-to-back games. Dickman extended his point-streak to 13 games with an assist.
The Thunder heads out West next week to Utah to face the Grizzlies starting on Wednesday night.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!
ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.
Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder forward Carter Johnson (right) vs. the Allen Americans
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2021
- Americans Sweep Wichita - Allen Americans
- Miner Stars in 3-1 Sunday Win at Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Closes Weekend with Loss at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Take Rubber Match against Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Split Weekend Set - Wheeling Nailers
- Indy Falls to Kalamazoo in Sunday Afternoon Game - Indy Fuel
- Slaker, K-Wings Bounce Back vs Indy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Glads Fall Late in Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Come up Short in 5-4 OT Loss vs Lions - Newfoundland Growlers
- A Near-Perfect Newfoundland Road Trip - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Transactions - December 12 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Lions Looking to Start a New Winning Streak - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- IceHogs Assign a Pair of Forwards to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wichita Closes Weekend Today in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Seek Third Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 4:05 PM - Allen Americans
- 3-Goal Third Period Leads Heartlanders to Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Hirano Scores in 4-1 Loss - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Teddy Bears Rain 44 Seconds In, Steelheads Sweep Stingrays, 4-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Power Play Carries Rapid City Past Kansas City, 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.