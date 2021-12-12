Thunder Closes Weekend with Loss at Allen

December 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Carter Johnson (right) vs. the Allen Americans

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Carter Johnson (right) vs. the Allen Americans(Wichita Thunder)

ALLEN, TX - Jack Combs scored a controversial goal in the third and Allen tacked on another to sweep the weekend series against the Thunder on Sunday, winning 4-2 at CUTX Arena.

Brendan van Riemsdyk finished with two points and Carter Johnson collected his seventh of the year.

Wichita struck first halfway through the opening period as van Riemsdyk made it 1-0. Hausinger found him up the ice for a breakaway and he beat Francis Marotte with a backhand for his second of the year. Tyler Poulsen tied it at 12:43 as he found a rebound in front of Evan Buitenhuis and put it home to make it 1-1.

Wichita re-took the lead at 3:38 of the second. Carter Johnson fired home a one-timer from the right circle with assists to Jay Dickman and van Riemsdyk. At 14:35, Allen tied it once again on the power play as Nolan Kneed put home a loose puck across the crease for his third of the year.

Combs gave Allen a 3-2 lead at 7:58 of the third. Eric Roy fired a shot from the blueline that Combs got a piece of and went in. It appeared that his stick was above the cross bar, however the goal was allowed to stand and was never reviewed. Wichita pulled Buitenhuis with a minute left, but Chad Costello found an empty net and made it 4-2.

van Riemsdyk finished with a goal and an assist and has goals in back-to-back games. Johnson has goals in back-to-back games. Dickman extended his point-streak to 13 games with an assist.

The Thunder heads out West next week to Utah to face the Grizzlies starting on Wednesday night.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.