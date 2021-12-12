Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (8-9-1-1) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (10-8-2-0)

December 12, 2021 | 3:05 PM | Regular Season Game #20

Referees: Marc-Olivier Phaneuf (23)

Linesmen:Tannum Wyonzek (74), Brady Fagan (89)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 2:45pm

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

GLADIATORS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (2-3-0-0) Home: (1-0-0-0) Away: (1-3-0-0)

Last Meeting:

December 11, 2021: Greenville 4 at Atlanta 6

Next Meeting:

January 7, 2021: Greenville at Atlanta

ECHL STANDINGS

Standings

QUICK BITS

ATL TO GVL:

The Swamp Rabbits take on the Atlanta Gladiators for the second night in a row, this time traveling back to Greenville for a Sunday afternoon home game. Swamp Rabbits Fell to the Gladiators 6-4 on Saturday night despite taking an early lead. Roshen Jaswal scored his first career ECHL goal giving the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead in the first. Less than two minutes later Cody Sylvester would tie the game for Atlanta. Thanks to a Jackson Leef goal at 5:43, the Rabbits would take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Early in the second, Mike Pleech tied the game at two before Kameron Kielly's goal, which gave the home team their first lead of the game 2:42 into the second period. Atlanta extended their lead to 5-2 in the third, on the back of Sylvester and Kielly, the second of the game for both skaters. Cuglietta and Pecararo gave the Bits a glimmer of hope, cutting the lead to one with just 1:10 left to play. Hugo Roy put the nail in the coffin with an empty net goal as the game drew to a close. Atlanta is 9-8-2 this season, outscoring opponents 56-54 in games this season.

PARTY WITH PECS:

Pecararo added a goal to his resume in Atlanta on Saturday night. Opponents have not been able to slow Pecararo down as he extends his point streak to seven games. Pecararo has six goals and four assists in the last five games. During his seven game point streak, Pecararo has six goals and seven assists. Pecararo has eight goals and nine assists in 14 games this season.

JACKED UP WITH JACKSON:

Despite a slow start to the season, Jackson Leef is starting to find his groove. Leef has two goals and three assists in his last five games, and a season total of two goals and five assists. Leef, who came to Greenville from the Allen Americans, made his first Swamp Rabbits appearance on 11/19.

DAILY DIEGO:

With a goal Saturday night, Swamp Rabbits forward, Diego Cuglietta extended his point streak to three games, making it two goals and three assists in the last five games. Cuglietta has not slowed down since taking the ice in a Greenville sweater, recording points in all but two games since joining the squad on 11/9. A crafty and speedy skater, Cuglietta has been a pivotal member of this Swamp Rabbits roster and continues to make his teammates and himself better.

DO IT LIKE DALLAS:

Dallas Gerads is making an impact for the Swamp Rabbits both in the scoring category and in defense of his fellow teammates. Gerads has a goal and an assist this weekend, scoring a goal Friday night and assisting Diego Cuglietta on his goal Saturday night. Gerads also found himself in a couple scuffles Saturday night. The 5'10" forward leads the team in penalty minutes with 31, and found himself scrapping with the Gladiators last night.

WHAT ON TAP:

The Swamp Rabbits head back to Jacksonville Wednesday evening for a matchup with the 10-8-1-1 Icemen. The Icemen bring a 2.8 goal per game average into the game, led by forward Craig Martin with eight goals and twelve assists this season. Martin had a goal and an assist in back to back games on 12/8 and 12/10, his assist Saturday made it a three game point streak. Martin has three goals and six assists in his last five games. Icemen goaltender Charles Williams is 4-4-0-1 this season allowing 2.54 goals per game with a .901 save percentage. Tyler Wall, who got the start against Orlando, holds a 5-3 record with a 2.41 GAA and .900 SV%.

