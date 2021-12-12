Grizzlies Take Rubber Match against Oilers
December 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell 3-1 to Utah at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.
Jack Doremus became the second Oilers to reach double-digit goals on the campaign, spinning a forehand effort from the left-wing half wall through the five hole of Trent Miner 13:53 into the game.
Zac Robbins tied things up with his second goal of the week, slamming home a rebound with 1:13 remaining in the second period.
Kyle Pouncy potted the game-winning goal on a rebound from the right circle 13:46 into the final period. The goal gives Pouncy tallies in back-to-back games. Brandon Cutler iced the game with an empty-net goal with 1:06 left.
Miner stopped 42 of the Oilers' 43 shots in his winning effort
The Oilers face Kansas City on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. The game is the rescheduled date from opening night. Tickets for the game on Oct. 30 will be honored on Wednesday, and season ticket holders will use game number one from their ticket booklet.
