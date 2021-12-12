Lions Looking to Start a New Winning Streak
December 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
After having lost for the first time in their last eight games on Saturday night by a mark of 5-4, the Lions will try this afternoon to start a new winning streak when they take on the Growlers once again at Mary Brown's Centre.
The third and final game of the three-game series gets underway at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). Éric Bélanger's Lions sport an 11-8-0 record, while the Growlers are at 15-5-0.
Players to watch
Alexis D'Aoust leads the Lions with 10 goals.
Zach O'Brien is the Growlers leading point-getter with 26 points in 20 games.
