Teddy Bears Rain 44 Seconds In, Steelheads Sweep Stingrays, 4-1

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (14-7-1) let the teddy bears rain early and thanks to a three-goal opening period won 4-1 over the South Carolina Stingrays (9-9-2) on Saturday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,206 fans, the eighth sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

It didn't take long for the Steelheads to pounce and set the teddy bears flying thanks to defenseman Michael Prapavessis (0:44, 1st) on a shot from the high slot. Another answer came seconds later when forward Zack Andrusiak (1:16 1st) punched in a rebound off the right post to double the advantage to 2-0. Late in the opening frame, forward Shawn McBride (SH, 1845 1st) was led on a breakaway that he finished to widen the lead, 3-0. Scoring halted until the final frame when forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (PP, 2:45 3rd) connected on a one-time shot from the right circle, and though the Stingrays broke the shutout bid on the power play, the Steelheads took home the 4-1 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Michael Prapavessis (Teddy Bear Toss goal)

2. IDH - Shawn McBride (shorthanded goal)

3. IDH - Zack Andrusiak (game-winning goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jake Kupsky (G) - Win, 24-25 saved, 52:41 minutes of shutout to start

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Zack Andrusiak: Andrusiak scored the game-winning goal just 76 seconds into the game and now has goals in back-to-back games. He now has six goals and 14 points on the season.

- Shawn McBride: McBride scored his first ECHL goal in the first period while also earning his first shorthanded goal. He has six points (1-5-6) over his last four games and has 11 points on the season.

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky earned his sixth win in eight games with a 24-save effort, earning back-to-back wins on the weekend. Kupsky's goals-against average has dropped to 1.60, which is best in the ECHL.

CATCH OF THE DAY

For the first time this season, the Steelheads earned a full weekend sweep of their opposition, taking all three games against the Stingrays. The Steelheads had won the opening two games of their home weekends in their previous two home series but fell on the final night but took the Saturday win on the third attempt. With the win, the Steelheads have won four-straight games for the first time this season and now have won nine of 12 games at home, leading the ECHL in home wins.

ATTENDANCE: 5,206 (8th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

