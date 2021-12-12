ECHL Transactions - December 12

December 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 12, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Carter Shinkaruk, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Ben Owen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

Indy:

Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford

Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford

Add Jan Mandat, F activated from reserve

Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Justin Duncan, G added as EBUG [12/11]

Orlando:

Delete Hugo Alnefelt, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Reading:

Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Dominic Cormier, D loaned to Springfield

Delete Patrick McNally, D loaned to Springfield

Delete Jacob Pritchard, F loaned to Springfield

Delete Patrick Bajkov, F loaned to Springfield

Trois-Rivières:

Add Louis-Philippe Denis, F activated from reserve

Delete Hayden Shaw, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mike McKee, D placed on reserve

Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/29)

Wheeling:

Add Shaw Boomhower, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Nate Boomhower, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/11]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.