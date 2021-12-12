ECHL Transactions - December 12
December 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 12, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Carter Shinkaruk, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Ben Owen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG
Indy:
Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford
Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford
Add Jan Mandat, F activated from reserve
Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve
Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Justin Duncan, G added as EBUG [12/11]
Orlando:
Delete Hugo Alnefelt, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Reading:
Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Dominic Cormier, D loaned to Springfield
Delete Patrick McNally, D loaned to Springfield
Delete Jacob Pritchard, F loaned to Springfield
Delete Patrick Bajkov, F loaned to Springfield
Trois-Rivières:
Add Louis-Philippe Denis, F activated from reserve
Delete Hayden Shaw, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mike McKee, D placed on reserve
Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/29)
Wheeling:
Add Shaw Boomhower, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Nate Boomhower, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/11]
