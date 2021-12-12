Gladiators Seek Third Straight Win

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (10-8-2-0) hit the road to challenge the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (8-9-1-1) for the second meeting of the weekend between the two clubs. Tonight is the sixth of fifteen meetings between the Gladiators and the Swamp Rabbits. Atlanta is 3-2-0-0 against Greenville throughout the previous five encounters, including a 6-4 win at home last night.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

The Swamp Rabbits had earned points in five straight games prior to their last two contests which have both resulted in 6-4 losses. After a 2-6-0-0 start, Greenville is 6-3-1-1 in their last 11 games. Liam Pecararo leads the way offensively for Greenville with 17 points (8G-9A) in 14 games this season.

Last Meeting/Last Time Out

The Gladiators bested the Swamp Rabbits 6-4 last night at home. Kameron Kielly and Cody Sylvester both put up two goals for Atlanta, while Luke Nogard and Mike Pelech also recorded multi-point efforts. The Glads trailed 2-1 after the first but then scored three unanswered goals to take control of the game. Tyler Parks made 27 saves on 31 shots for Atlanta.

Kielly Breaks Through

ï»¿Atlanta winger Kameron Kielly popped offensively this weekend against Orlando and Greenville. Kielly The Gladiators traded for Kielly's ECHL rights back in November, and the forward signed with the team on Thanksgiving. After being held scoreless in his first five games with the Gladiators, Kielly now has six points (3G-3A) in his last four games. Kielly scored two goals on Saturday against Greenville and notched a goal and two assists Friday against Orlando.

Parksy!

Tyler Parks recorded his second shutout of the season on Friday with a 39-save shutout against Orlando. By blanking the opposition twice this year, Parks is tied for the second-highest shutout total in the ECHL. The Gladiators have now earned points in Parks' last six starts. His nine wins place him in a tie for second amongst ECHL goaltenders this season. The 6-foot-6 netminder owns the sixth-best goals-against average in the ECHL at 2.05, and his .930 save percentage is the third-best mark in the league.

Shorthanded Special

The Gladiators are tied for the second-most shorthanded goals in the league with six on the season. Utah leads the ECHL with seven.

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3:05 PM ET

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, S.C.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

