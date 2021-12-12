ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension
December 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspension.
Maine's Doherty fined, suspended
Maine's Connor Doherty has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #273, Maine at Worcester, on Dec. 11.
Doherty is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-footing infraction at 15:10 of the second period.
Doherty will miss Maine's game at Trois-Rivières on Dec. 15.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Trois-Rivières' Dubé fined
Trois-Rivières' Pierrick Dubé has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #268, Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, on Dec. 11.
Dubé is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized dangerous tripping infraction at 17:55 of the first period.
Norfolk's Corson fined
Norfolk's Noah Corson has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #269, Florida at Norfolk, on Dec. 11.
Corson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 7:56 of the second period. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
