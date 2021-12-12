Cyclones Split Weekend Set

WHEELING, WV- After a thrilling win on Saturday night, the Wheeling Nailers ran into a challenging game on Sunday afternoon. The Cincinnati Cyclones scored a couple of goals in the first period, and limited Wheeling to 21 shots on goal, as the visitors prevailed, 4-1 at WesBanco Arena. The Nailers got their lone goal on a 5-on-3 from Josh Maniscalco.

The first period was a struggle for the Nailers, who gave up a pair of goals, while being outshot, 17-4. Cincinnati's first marker came from a familiar source. Mason Mitchell's turnaround shot got stopped, but the rebound popped up into the air, where it was swatted in baseball style by Yushiroh Hirano. The tally was Hirano's sixth in four contests this week. The Cyclones added to their advantage a few minutes later, when Jesse Schultz threaded in a shot from the slot.

The middle frame was a bit better for Wheeling, but the deficit remained at two, as both sides found the back of the net. Cincinnati was first to strike at the 12:29 mark, as Justin Vaive redirected Nick Boka's right point wrist shot into the top-right corner of the cage. The Nailers got on the board with 5:26 left in the period, as Matt Alfaro setup Josh Maniscalco, who drove in a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Vaive tacked on one more goal in the third period to put the wraps on the 4-1 Cyclones win.

Cole Kehler got the victory in goal for Cincinnati, as he made 20 saves on 21 shots. Louis-Philip Guindon turned in a solid outing by thwarting 35 of the 39 shots he faced in the defeat for Wheeling.

