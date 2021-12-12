Americans Sweep Wichita

Allen Americans react after a goal against the Wichita Thunder

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Wichita Thunder on Sunday afternoon 4-2 in Allen to sweep the three-game series.

Four different players scored for the Americans. Tyler Poulsen (3), Nolan Kneen (3), Jack Combs (5) and Chad Costello (9). The win was the third straight for the Americans, which is a new season high.

The Americans honored both Chad Costello (700 games), and Spencer Asuchak (500 games) before the opening puck drop. Asuchak set up Costello for the final goal of the afternoon to the delight of the 2,114 in attendance.

"Hitting the 700-game mark is a nice accomplishment," noted Chad Costello. "Having my family on the ice pregame was very special for me. Getting on the board with Asuchak on a day when the team recognized us for 700 and 500 games was the cherry on top, but the win was the most important part of the day. I'm proud of our guys."

With the win today the Americans jump Kansas City in the standings and move into sixth place in the Mountain Division.

The Americans continue the homestand next weekend with two games against the Orlando Solar Bears. This will be the final two games before the Christmas break.

