Americans Sweep Wichita
December 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Wichita Thunder on Sunday afternoon 4-2 in Allen to sweep the three-game series.
Four different players scored for the Americans. Tyler Poulsen (3), Nolan Kneen (3), Jack Combs (5) and Chad Costello (9). The win was the third straight for the Americans, which is a new season high.
The Americans honored both Chad Costello (700 games), and Spencer Asuchak (500 games) before the opening puck drop. Asuchak set up Costello for the final goal of the afternoon to the delight of the 2,114 in attendance.
"Hitting the 700-game mark is a nice accomplishment," noted Chad Costello. "Having my family on the ice pregame was very special for me. Getting on the board with Asuchak on a day when the team recognized us for 700 and 500 games was the cherry on top, but the win was the most important part of the day. I'm proud of our guys."
With the win today the Americans jump Kansas City in the standings and move into sixth place in the Mountain Division.
The Americans continue the homestand next weekend with two games against the Orlando Solar Bears. This will be the final two games before the Christmas break.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans react after a goal against the Wichita Thunder
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2021
- Americans Sweep Wichita - Allen Americans
- Miner Stars in 3-1 Sunday Win at Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Closes Weekend with Loss at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Take Rubber Match against Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Split Weekend Set - Wheeling Nailers
- Indy Falls to Kalamazoo in Sunday Afternoon Game - Indy Fuel
- Slaker, K-Wings Bounce Back vs Indy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Glads Fall Late in Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Come up Short in 5-4 OT Loss vs Lions - Newfoundland Growlers
- A Near-Perfect Newfoundland Road Trip - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Transactions - December 12 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Lions Looking to Start a New Winning Streak - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- IceHogs Assign a Pair of Forwards to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wichita Closes Weekend Today in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Seek Third Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 4:05 PM - Allen Americans
- 3-Goal Third Period Leads Heartlanders to Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Hirano Scores in 4-1 Loss - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Teddy Bears Rain 44 Seconds In, Steelheads Sweep Stingrays, 4-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Power Play Carries Rapid City Past Kansas City, 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.