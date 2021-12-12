IceHogs Assign a Pair of Forwards to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Sunday that they have assigned forwards Chad Yetman and Riley McKay to the Indy Fuel.

Yetman, 21, re-joins the Fuel after playing three games for the IceHogs. The 6th round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft (172nd overall) has appeared in 15 games for the Fuel this season totaling five goals and nine assists.

McKay, 22, comes back to the Fuel after playing one game for the IceHogs this season. The Swan River, Manitoba native has played in a total of 24 ECHL games over the past two seasons tallying three goals, five assists and 81 penalty minutes.

