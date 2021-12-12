Slaker, K-Wings Bounce Back vs Indy
December 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI- Jake Slaker made teddy bears rain as the Kalamazoo Wings (11-8-0-0) breezed by the Indy Fuel (6-13-2-1) in the annual teddy bear toss game in a 5-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at Wings Event Center.
Slaker got the K-Wings scoring started 4:29 into the first period off a nice cross pass from Tanner Sorenson. The goal started a cascade of teddy bears thrown from the stands. Ten minutes later, Logan Lambdin sent a snapper from the left circle to make it 2-0 at the end of the first period.
With just under five minutes remaining in the second period, some great passing set up Sorenson for the third goal of the game. Indy would respond when Fuel Forward Spence Watson put one past to make it 3-1 to close out the second.
Watson would score again to open the third period in a 5-on-3 situation to bring the Fuel within a goal. Kalamazoo would kill the 5-on-4 penalty. The K-Wings would respond with a power-play goal of their own when Justin Taylor redirected a Slaker shot into the back of the net. Sorenson closed out the scoring with an empty-netter assisted by Slaker and Eric Bradford.
K-Wings goalie Trevor Gorsuch stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced to earn his fifth victory of the season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2021
- Grizzlies Take Rubber Match against Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Split Weekend Set - Wheeling Nailers
- Indy Falls to Kalamazoo in Sunday Afternoon Game - Indy Fuel
- Slaker, K-Wings Bounce Back vs Indy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Glads Fall Late in Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Come up Short in 5-4 OT Loss vs Lions - Newfoundland Growlers
- A Near-Perfect Newfoundland Road Trip - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Transactions - December 12 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Lions Looking to Start a New Winning Streak - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- IceHogs Assign a Pair of Forwards to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wichita Closes Weekend Today in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Seek Third Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 4:05 PM - Allen Americans
- 3-Goal Third Period Leads Heartlanders to Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Hirano Scores in 4-1 Loss - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Teddy Bears Rain 44 Seconds In, Steelheads Sweep Stingrays, 4-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Power Play Carries Rapid City Past Kansas City, 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.